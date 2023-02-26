Dry and Warm..... For Now

SYNOPSIS – Partly cloudy overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. High temperatures will stay in the 80s throughout our work week. An isolated shower is possible tomorrow throughout the morning hours. Next best chance for measurable rainfall will come late Thursday and into the morning Friday. We will have to keep an eye on the system moving through late next week, we could have some strong storms in the mix.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds SW at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High near 832°. Winds SW 20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds SW 20 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 84° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 84° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms possible overnight. Low: 66° High: 83° 30%

FRI: Partly sunny, morning showers & storms, some strong. Low: 68° High: 75° 60%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 65° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 65° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

