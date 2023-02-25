Rain chances in the 7-day!

SYNOPSIS – Partly cloudy overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. High temperatures will stay in the 80s throughout the weekend and into our work week. A chance of showers possible Monday night but the next best chance of rain will come at the end of next week. We will have to keep an eye on the system moving through late next week, could have some strong storms in the mix.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 61°. Winds WSW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds WSW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, a light morning shower possible. Low: 63° High: 84° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms possible overnight. Low: 66° High: 83° 30%

FRI: Partly sunny, morning showers & storms, some strong. Low: 68° High: 71° 60%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 63° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.