Rain chances in the 7-day!

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Partly cloudy overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. High temperatures will stay in the 80s throughout the weekend and into our work week. A chance of showers possible Monday night but the next best chance of rain will come at the end of next week. We will have to keep an eye on the system moving through late next week, could have some strong storms in the mix.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 61°. Winds WSW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds WSW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, a light morning shower possible. Low: 63° High: 84° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms possible overnight. Low: 66° High: 83° 30%

FRI: Partly sunny, morning showers & storms, some strong. Low: 68° High: 71° 60%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 63° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex McKay, 39, at his bond hearing on February 24, 2023
Headland murder suspect’s bond revoked after gruesome details emerge
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Dothan pastor admits guilt to drug and fraud charges
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Methodist wants Harvest Church Dothan lawsuit tossed
Christopher Curtis Rodriguez, 25 is charged with Willful Abuse of a Child
Dothan man charged with willful abuse of a child
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Latest News

News4 has a list of participating locations in the Wiregrass that are honoring the sales tax...
Severe weather tax-free weekend underway
WX PIC
Color the Weather 2-24-2023
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton Weathercast February 24, 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Dry and Hot; Rain in Sight