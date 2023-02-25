Man steals vehicle from local business

Stolen Vehicle
Stolen Vehicle(JCSO)
By WTVY Staff and JCSO
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a wreck Saturday on Highway 71 near Hartsfield road. Witnesses reported the driver fled the vehicle into the woods immediately after the crash.

“During the investigation, deputies determined that the vehicle had been stolen from a Dothan-area business earlier in the day. The K-9 Tracking Unit was activated and with the assistance of a citizen with drone footage of the suspect, Richard Conway was located and taken into custody.”

DOthan
DOthan(JCSO)

“Richard Conway is being charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage by the Florida Highway Patrol and Resisting an Officer Without Violence by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.”

The vehicle recovered appears to belong to “Road Runners Delivery Service” out of Dothan.

