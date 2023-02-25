February 2023 Teacher of the Month: Jade Till

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass is full of wonderful teachers who go above and beyond their expected duties.

That’s why News4 and All in Credit Union want to highlight their dedication to ensuring students succeed.

Carroll High School English teacher Jade Till is February’s Teacher of the Month.

Till loves to make her classes fun.

“A normal class we have lots of laughter, lots of talking. It’s hardly ever quiet in here. I just don’t think a quiet classroom conduces learning,” she said.

From the classics to newer literature, Till teaches it all.

“Any story you throw at me, we will have fun with it. We’ve read anything from The Odyssey to Oedipus. There is few and far between we don’t touch and have fun with,” Till explained.

The 4th year teacher does everything she can to make her students heard every day.

“I want students leaving my class feeling heard and feeling comfortable and feeling like they have somebody they can trust,” Till told News4. “They know someone is on their side. That’s why students hang out in my room during my planning period or they just come to me and talk to me throughout the day or make a point to see me whenever. Because they have that person on their side. They know they can be comfortable with me.”

It’s that personal touch that made Till want to become a teacher.

“I love interacting with people. I love watching the spark in a student’s eyes. I’m a huge people person. Interacting with kids and watching them become successful citizens is my why.”

And she’s willing to do whatever is needed to have her students succeed in the classroom and beyond.

“It’s just having that mentality that they are using this space to step into that next phase of life,” Till said. “So anything I can do whether that’s scholarship letters or recommendation letters, proofreading resumes. Whatever I can do to help them feel confident and successful is what I am here for.”

If you’d like to nominate a local teacher, you can do so by filling out this form.

