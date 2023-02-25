Enterprise Fire Department hosts “CERT” training

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) – The number of trained and certified volunteers to assist the community in the event of an emergency is growing, thanks to recent training by the Coffee County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

The training, which is held over two weekends at the Enterprise Fire Department, includes classroom instruction as well as hands-on practical exercises.

“Training like this is vital to our community,” Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis said.

“CERT volunteers provide critical support to emergency responders and are known and trusted resources, especially in the event of a disaster.”

Chief Davis, as well as Enterprise City Council member Scotty Johnson, lead the training which includes topics such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.

Upon completion of the training, CERT volunteers can help others until emergency personnel arrive.

Under the direction of local emergency responders, CERT volunteers can also provide critical support by giving immediate assistance to victims, oversee crowd control, and lead evacuations.

Year-round, the volunteers help the community with emergency plans, neighborhood exercises, preparedness outreach, fire safety education and workplace safety.

