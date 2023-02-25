Civic club honors longtime Dothan educator

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Men’s Civic Club is celebrating 72 years, and they are doing so in style.

On Friday, the club met at the Our Community Housing and Enrichment Center for a celebration dinner.

After eating, the Men’s Civic Club honored former Montana Street principal Michael C. Patton by renaming the OCHEC Building after him.

The OCHEC Building is what was formerly the Montana Street School.

Patton was an educator in the Dothan School System for 40 years.

