BPD: Blakely man charged after shooting at a woman and her children

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Blakely police have charged a man with multiple counts of aggravated assault after a victim said he shot at her and her kids.

Tredis Upson was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault, and one count of terroristic threats.

Police said the victim told them Upson fired shots at her and her children from his vehicle on Friday afternoon on Columbia Highway.

The victim told BPD he followed her and her children from Meadowbrook Drive onto Columbia Highway while shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Upson was arrested and taken to the Early County Jail.

If anyone has information related to this incident, you are asked to call Blakely police at (229) 723-3414.

