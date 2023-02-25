Bessemer police officer hit by a car on duty

(Storyblocks)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Bessemer Police officer was injured Saturday morning while investigating an overdose, according to the Bessemer Police Department.

The suspect was behind the wheel of a car in the 3000 block of 9th Ave North when the officer arrived. Bessemer PD says the officer was hit when the suspect suddenly drove away.

Bessemer PD says the officer has a broken foot.

The suspect was located at a home in Hoover where he again fled on foot, according to Bessemer PD. Hoover PD assisted and arrested the subject, and then turned suspect over to Bessemer PD.

The suspect is currently in the custody of Bessemer PD.

We will update this story as more information is released.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex McKay, 39, at his bond hearing on February 24, 2023
Headland murder suspect’s bond revoked after gruesome details emerge
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Dothan pastor admits guilt to drug and fraud charges
Christopher Curtis Rodriguez, 25 is charged with Willful Abuse of a Child
Dothan man charged with willful abuse of a child
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Methodist wants Harvest Church Dothan lawsuit tossed
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Latest News

These classrooms at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire could soon become housing for veterans.
Board of education requests $984 million for upcoming budget
The Men’s Civic Club honored former Montana Street principal Michael C. Patton by renaming the...
Civic club honors longtime Dothan educator
The Men’s Civic Club honored former Montana Street principal Michael C. Patton by renaming the...
Civic club honors longtime Dothan educator
The 4th year english teacher at Carroll High School does everything she can to make her...
February 2023 Teacher of the Month: Jade Till