Woman found guilty of sneaking meth into jail

A Marianna woman was found guilty of meth possession and failure to appear for court.
A Marianna woman was found guilty of meth possession and failure to appear for court.(State Attorney's Office, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marianna woman was found guilty for attempting to smuggle meth into the Gulf County Jail, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

In Nov. 2020, deputies reportedly stopped Trickey for a routine check, where it showed the defendant was wanted for failure to appear on an unrelated charge and taken into custody.

At the jail, deputies testified that they searched Trickey for contraband and found a medicine bottle containing two small baggies with meth.

On Tuesday, 62-year-old Vicki Trickey failed to appear again for her trial on her smuggling charges, as well as the failure to appear charges.

Prosecutors say the trial continued without Trickey, and the jury returned guilty verdicts of guilty of introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

Circuit Court Judge Devin Collier set a sentencing date for March 16, and Trickey faces up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex McKay, 39, at his bond hearing on February 24, 2023
Headland murder suspect’s bond revoked after gruesome details emerge
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line
Spectators in a Geneva County courtroom view shooting video in this February 22, 2023 video.
Dramatic video shows murder suspect firing deadly shots
Justin Cordelro Britt, 34, is wanted for murder
Dothan murder suspect sought
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Methodist wants Harvest Church Dothan lawsuit tossed

Latest News

The curtains are rising on a new performing arts center at Enterprise State Community College.
Enterprise State Community College builds new performing arts center
Many Wiregrass residents are full from lunch after taking part in the 12th annual Spaghetti...
Turning pasta into family fun
The curtains are rising on a new performing arts center at Enterprise State Community College.
Enterprise State builds new performing arts center
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Friday, February 24, 2023
Zach Hatcher
A Warm Weekend Ahead