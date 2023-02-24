Woman found guilty of sneaking meth into jail

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marianna woman was found guilty for attempting to smuggle meth into the Gulf County Jail, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

In Nov. 2020, deputies reportedly stopped Trickey for a routine check, where it showed the defendant was wanted for failure to appear on an unrelated charge and taken into custody.

At the jail, deputies testified that they searched Trickey for contraband and found a medicine bottle containing two small baggies with meth.

On Tuesday, 62-year-old Vicki Trickey failed to appear again for her trial on her smuggling charges, as well as the failure to appear charges.

Prosecutors say the trial continued without Trickey, and the jury returned guilty verdicts of guilty of introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

Circuit Court Judge Devin Collier set a sentencing date for March 16, and Trickey faces up to five years in prison.

