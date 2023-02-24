A Warm Weekend Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Plenty of clouds will be around tonight with temperatures cooling into the middle 60s by sunrise Saturday. The weekend will feature highs in the lower to middle 80s with mostly cloudy skies. A passing shower or two is possible by Monday night, but our next big rain chance is Thursday night into Friday. We are tracking a strong cold front that has potential to bring severe weather to the area by Friday morning.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds WSW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds WSW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 61°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 61° High: 83° 0%

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, a light morning shower possible. Low: 63° High: 83° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 82° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms possible overnight. Low: 65° High: 83° 30%

FRI: Partly sunny, morning showers & storms, some strong. Low: 57° High: 69° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.