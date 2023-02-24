A Warm Weekend Ahead

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Plenty of clouds will be around tonight with temperatures cooling into the middle 60s by sunrise Saturday. The weekend will feature highs in the lower to middle 80s with mostly cloudy skies. A passing shower or two is possible by Monday night, but our next big rain chance is Thursday night into Friday. We are tracking a strong cold front that has potential to bring severe weather to the area by Friday morning.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds WSW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds WSW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 61°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 61° High: 83° 0%

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, a light morning shower possible. Low: 63° High: 83° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 82° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms possible overnight. Low: 65° High: 83° 30%

FRI: Partly sunny, morning showers & storms, some strong. Low: 57° High: 69° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex McKay, 39, at his bond hearing on February 24, 2023
Headland murder suspect’s bond revoked after gruesome details emerge
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line
Spectators in a Geneva County courtroom view shooting video in this February 22, 2023 video.
Dramatic video shows murder suspect firing deadly shots
Justin Cordelro Britt, 34, is wanted for murder
Dothan murder suspect sought
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Methodist wants Harvest Church Dothan lawsuit tossed

Latest News

WX PIC
Color the Weather 2-24-2023
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton Weathercast February 24, 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Dry and Hot; Rain in Sight
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Thursday, February 23, 2023