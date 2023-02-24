Turning pasta into playtime with spaghetti fundraiser

Many Wiregrass residents are full from lunch after taking part in the 12th annual Spaghetti Fundraiser this afternoon.
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Food leads to fun in the Wiregrass, especially during the annual spaghetti fundraiser.

Starting at 11 a.m. Friday morning, Dothan Leisure Services and the Dothan Civitan Club hosted the 12th annual spaghetti fundraiser, which funds the Family Fun Day.

“It might be that we rent Water World for an afternoon or it might be where we have a big carnival with carnival games and bouncy houses and all kinds of stuff like that,” said Margaret Nickoley, representing the Dothan Civitan Club. “It’s a day that special needs individuals and their entire families can come, and the entire family can have fun.”

Each plate was $10 and comes with a pile of spaghetti, bread, and a brownie.

These organizations hope to shine a light on the fact that people with special needs are not much different from others.

“There are a lot of people who are maybe scared of a special needs individual, someone in a wheelchair or someone on crutches or whatever it is,” said Nickoley. “This helps teach them that there is nothing to be worried about. There is no reason to be scared. They are just regular people just like everyone else.”

The fundraiser wrapped up around 1 p.m. this afternoon.

