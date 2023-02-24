Troy football announces 2023 schedule

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy have officially announced their 2023 football schedule, as the Trojans will look to defend their Sun Belt Conference crown.

A highlight of next season’s slate includes another six-game stand at Veterans Memorial Stadium, which includes a nationally-televised Thursday night clash with South Alabama in the “Battle for the Belt” and two tough conference matchups with East Division favorite James Madison and 2022 New Orleans Bowl champion Western Kentucky.

Troy’s non-conference schedule includes some tough matchups as well, as the Trojans host 2022 WAC co-champion Stephen F. Austin to open the 2023 season and travel out to 2022 Big 12 champion Kansas State on September 9 and a scrappy Army squad on October 14.

“The 2022 season was a historic and record-setting football season on the field and in the stands,” Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “As we turn the page to 2023, we are excited to Pack The Vet once again as we continue to invest in the success of our storied football program.

“Season ticket holders are the life blood of our program, and we greatly appreciate their continued support at record levels. Veterans Memorial Stadium has become one of the toughest places for opponents to play due to our incredible fan base.”

The Trojans will look to build off a highly successful 2022 season, which included a number 19 final ranking in the AP Top 25 (the highest-ever ranking and first-ever end-of-season ranking for the team), a 12-2 record, an 11-game winning streak to end the season which is the second longest in the country behind Georgia, and a win in the Cure Bowl over C-USA champion and number 21-ranked UTSA.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better season last year both on the field and in the stands,” Trojan head coach Jon Sumrall said. “However, last year is the past and in the record books, and we’re excited about the challenge ahead now that we’ve seen our schedule. Our fans played a large part in our success last year, and this year they will be even more important. I want to encourage Trojan Nation to purchase their season tickets and support our young men.”

