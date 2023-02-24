Silent Heroes: Woman helps others break free from addiction

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ark Dothan aids those who are in a rough spot in their lives on their path to recovery. Within the last 5 years, their women’s program has flourished, thanks in part to one woman.

They come sometimes in the backs of ambulances, or with no shoes on their feet. No matter how women make their way to The Ark Dothan, for many, it’s their last chance for change.

“We’re a 12-month recovery program,” explains Amy Mims, director of The Ark’s women’s program, “so we can transition them from prison if they’ve been on probation, their PO can refer them here. We have some just seeking help on their own. They fill out an interview process and we go from there.”

Mims knows firsthand how devastating addiction can become.

“I have been in recovery for 16 years. I don’t think I would have ever found recovery or stayed in recovery had I not gone through a 12-month program. It does a lot of things but usually just the time the 12 months gives you time to break those bad connections, toxic relationships,” she says.

Mims has also seen it through to the other side.

“Recovery is a lifetime change. It’s a journey. At the beginning you need to define what your recovery is. Are you wanting to satisfy a PO? Are you wanting to get your children back? Are you really wanting change? That 12 months really helps you lay down the false beliefs, see some hope. Learn to live life the way God has intended you to live,” Mims says.

Amy Mims, Director of the Ark Dothan's Women's Program helps others break free from addiction.

Through her four years as director, Amy has seen sometimes the biggest challenge many face is self image.

“False beliefs you’ve picked up along the way. It’s hard when you’ve been told you’re never going to be any different, you’re never going to get better, you’re not a good mother. Those are lies we pick up because everyone has the capacity to change. You can change if you want to. Is it easy? No. But there’s hope,” she says.

With the ball already in motion for 2023, The Ark has a lot of big plans in the works. At the end of the day, Mims says keeping the mission at the forefront is what’s most important.

“Addiction has such a bad label, and it is terrible and it is a habit, it wrecks homes,” Mims says, “but people can change if they want. If they have a safe place to do it. And I hope that’s what we provide people here is a safe place to heal.”

The Ark Dothan is a nonprofit, if you’d like to find out more on how to help with their programs or their thrift stores, you can find out more here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.