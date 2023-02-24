The road to a state title: Final four schedule for Wiregrass basketball teams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - By next week, we’ll learn who takes home the gold and wins a state title. Below is the schedule for our wiregrass teams.
Monday 2/27 - Geneva County (Varsity Girls) vs. Mars Hill @ 3 p.m.
Elba (Varsity Girls) vs. Marion County @ 10:30 a.m.
Florala (Varsity Boys) v. Covenant Christian @ 9 a.m.
Tuesday 2/28 - Pike County (Varsity Girls) vs. Clements @ 9 a.m.
Wednesday 3/1 - Charles Henderson (Varsity Girls) vs. Pleasant Grove @ 3 p.m.
Charles Henderson (Varsity Boys) vs. Ramsay @ 4:30 p.m.
Thursday 3/2 - Dothan (Varsity Boys) vs. Hoover @ 10:30 a.m.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.