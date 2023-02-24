The road to a state title: Final four schedule for Wiregrass basketball teams

AHSAA
AHSAA(Alabama High School Athletic Association)
By Briana Jones
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - By next week, we’ll learn who takes home the gold and wins a state title. Below is the schedule for our wiregrass teams.

Monday 2/27 - Geneva County (Varsity Girls) vs. Mars Hill @ 3 p.m.

Elba (Varsity Girls) vs. Marion County @ 10:30 a.m.

Florala (Varsity Boys) v. Covenant Christian @ 9 a.m.

Tuesday 2/28 - Pike County (Varsity Girls) vs. Clements @ 9 a.m.

Wednesday 3/1 - Charles Henderson (Varsity Girls) vs. Pleasant Grove @ 3 p.m.

Charles Henderson (Varsity Boys) vs. Ramsay @ 4:30 p.m.

Thursday 3/2 - Dothan (Varsity Boys) vs. Hoover @ 10:30 a.m.

The Wildcats move on to the final four as they take down the Bulldogs, 58-46.
Florala take 1A South crown over Brantley
Elba hit some much needed free throws down the stretch to secure the close victory over Red...
‘Tiger tussle’ falls Elba girls’ way in region final clash
