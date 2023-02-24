The road to a state title: Final four schedule for Wiregrass basketball teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - By next week, we’ll learn who takes home the gold and wins a state title. Below is the schedule for our wiregrass teams.

Monday 2/27 - Geneva County (Varsity Girls) vs. Mars Hill @ 3 p.m.

Elba (Varsity Girls) vs. Marion County @ 10:30 a.m.

Florala (Varsity Boys) v. Covenant Christian @ 9 a.m.

Tuesday 2/28 - Pike County (Varsity Girls) vs. Clements @ 9 a.m.

Wednesday 3/1 - Charles Henderson (Varsity Girls) vs. Pleasant Grove @ 3 p.m.

Charles Henderson (Varsity Boys) vs. Ramsay @ 4:30 p.m.

Thursday 3/2 - Dothan (Varsity Boys) vs. Hoover @ 10:30 a.m.

