Mike Behind the Mic: Ret. Sgt. Alex Drueke

Bunny Drueke received confirmation from the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia that her son Alex is...
Bunny Drueke received confirmation from the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia that her son Alex is free from Russian captivity.(Bunny Drueke)
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - February 24, 2023 marked one year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To get perspective on the war, Mike Dubberly talks with retired U.S. Sgt. Alex Drueke of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. 

Drueke, along with another U.S. veteran Andy Huyhn of north Alabama were both captured in Ukraine by Russian forces while helping train Ukranian soldiers.  They were in Russian captivity for 104 days before being released as part of a prisoner swap brokered by Saudi Arabia. 

Retired Sgt. Drueke shares what he witnessed and endured and why he believes U.S. aid to Ukraine is not only necessary, but paramount to averting something far worse.

