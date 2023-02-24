Methodist wants Harvest Church Dothan lawsuit tossed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The United Methodist Church hopes a lawsuit filed by a Dothan congregation annoyed with the denomination’s social stand is tossed.

Harvest Church, in that suit, expresses fears that denomination leadership would seize its sprawling Fortner Street campus, leaving members with nowhere to worship.

In the latest legal strategy revealed this week, UMC asks that the issue be decided out of court, claiming this is an ecclesiastical matter and not a legal issue.

The suit, that first requested a restraining order against the UMC, had been on hold since November as Harvest contemplated leaving the denomination as others have done.

Congregants voted almost unanimously last month to depart amid differences on issues like same-sex marriage, which recharged what had been the dormant lawsuit.

However, the UMC alleges that Harvest has failed to follow church doctrine that it believes is crystal clear, but insists that the two sides should resolve the issue and not the courts.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter said money that Harvest pays to depart—possibly several hundred thousand dollars--- will likely be the deciding issue in this conflict.

Houston County Circuit Judge Christopher K. Richardson will decide whether to dismiss the suit, presumably after receiving motions from Harvest Church.

