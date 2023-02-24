The Lodge 30A now open in Seagrove Beach

Want a place to grab a bite to eat, shop, and stay for the night? A new place in South Walton has just opened up.
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tourism is booming in South Walton, and many visitors are flocking to Airbnb for housing options. But for those looking for a more convenient and traditional way to stay, the St. Joe company says they have a solution.

The Lodge 30A opened on Wednesday, featuring an 85-room hotel that can house more than 300 guests. The hotel takes inspiration from its natural surroundings, including the Point Washington State Forrest and the white sand beaches just across the street on 30A. Hotel officials tell us it’s the perfect place to stay for those looking to get outdoors.

“Guests can literally walk out of the hotel and go into YOLO (E-Bike) and rent a bike for the day, maybe rent a paddleboard, and we are going to be partnering up with a lot of local businesses so they can do and do their yoga in the morning, and then go to the beach after that and then go have a great meal at a restaurant here,” said General Manager, Evelyn Whalen.

The hotel sits just steps away from Greenway Station, which will soon be a walkable community full of shops, restaurants, and more.

While the hotel provides a place to stay for visitors, it’s also helping support the local community. The Lodge 30A currently employs 35 locals, with more to come once Greenway Station opens closer to the summer.

For more information about rates and availability, head over to The Lodge 30A website.

