Gov. Ivey awards funds to assist low-income residents with water bills

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the office of Governor Kay Ivey:

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $8.7 million to help low-income residents and households in Alabama with water costs.

The grants from the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program assist qualified applicants with residential water and wastewater costs. The funding is provided regionally through 18 community action agencies in the state and includes all 67 counties.

“Lower-income families, particularly the elderly or those with children, need access to fresh water in their houses,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants will provide emergency assistance for paying water bills so families will not have to do without access to indoor water and wastewater services.”

The community action agencies in the state will take applications and distribute payments based on qualifications and available funds. Payments are made directly to the utility companies and water boards on behalf of eligible households.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“ADECA supports Gov. Ivey in this program that helps families in need continue to receive water and wastewater services,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “I also commend the local community action agencies who are assisting people in their communities with this need.”

Below is a list of the receiving agencies, amounts and coverage areas:

Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. - $216,685 for assistance in Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties.

Community Action Partnership Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. - $651,801 for assistance in Limestone and Madison counties.

Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. - $1.36 million – for assistance in Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair counties.

Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. - $557,438 to provide assistance in Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston counties.

Community Action of Etowah County Inc. - $257,575 for assistance in Etowah County.

Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. - $157,271 for assistance in Walker County.

Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. - $138,748 for assistance in Pickens County.

Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. - $979,228 for assistance in Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties.

Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne Counties - $389,630 for assistance in Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega counties.

Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa- $211,442 for assistance in Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties.

Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. - $423,933 to provide assistance in Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby counties.

Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. - $436,165 to provide assistance in Montgomery County.

Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. - $242,897 for assistance in Lee County.

Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. – $205,501 for assistance in Macon and Russell counties.

Organized Community Action Program Inc. - $539,615 for assistance in Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike counties.

Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. - $525,023 for assistance in Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties.

Community Action Agency of South Alabama Inc. - $562,698 for assistance in Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox counties.

Mobile Community Action Inc. - $876,571 to provide assistance in Mobile and Washington counties.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.