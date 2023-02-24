Enterprise State Community College builds new performing arts center

The state of the art facility is a dream over 15 years in the making.
The curtains are rising on a new performing arts center at Enterprise State Community College.
By Caroline Gerhart
Feb. 24, 2023
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress is set to welcome performers from far and wide with the help of the new performing arts center at Enterprise State Community College.

The project will be impactful for the college, but for the community as well. Dr. Ken Thomas, Chair of the Fine Arts Department, said, “I’ve been here since 2008 and I’ve wanted a facility since then but there had been talk prior to me getting here so we’re happy to see this finally come to fruition.”

“I want this space used. I would love to have traveling shows in here at least once a month, I mean, why not? I want to build a concert series and chamber music,” said Thomas, “There’s so many opportunities.”

The building will be a welcome sign of sorts for visitors into Enterprise. “As people come into the city of Enterprise, from the south, they’re going to see this beautiful fine arts center and we want this to be, we’ve always said that this is the community’s college. I want people to say what is going on over there, I want to be a part of that.”

While the over 600 seat auditorium will be an impressive feather in the City of Progress’s hat, it isn’t all just for show. Thomas said, “We want people to be able to use this facility. Our lobby is going to be a grand lobby and I can see it being used as an event space for the community but also I want our facility used for other surrounding communities.”

The facility is expected to be finished by the Fall semester of 2024.

