Dry and Hot; Rain in Sight

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Warm overnight and hot afternoons continue for the weekend. We can expect an isolated shower Monday night into Tuesday morning. Next best chance of measurable rainfall looking to be next Friday. Could see some strong storms by the end of next week. Still too far out for specifics but just be aware we could have storms late next week.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds SW 5 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds SW 5 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds W 5 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain early. Low: 58° High: 77° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 79° 0%

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 64° High: 83° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

