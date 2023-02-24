Dothan man charged with willful abuse of a child

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Christopher Curtis Rodriguez, 25, has been charged with the willful abuse of a child after an infant was brought into a local pediatric facility.

The child was brought to get treatment for an impact type injury to the forehead and eyes. Medical staff recognized the severity of the situation and the child was sent to a hospital for further treatment.

According to a DPD press release, the child was in the care and custody of Rodriguez, the child’s father, at the time of the injury.

They felt that the father’s explanation did not match the severity of the injury.

Rodriguez currently has a bond set at $15,000.

DPD added that the child is expected to make a full recovery.

