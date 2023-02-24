Dothan man charged with willful abuse of a child

Christopher Curtis Rodriguez, 25 is charged with Willful Abuse of a Child
Christopher Curtis Rodriguez, 25 is charged with Willful Abuse of a Child(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Christopher Curtis Rodriguez, 25, has been charged with the willful abuse of a child after an infant was brought into a local pediatric facility.

The child was brought to get treatment for an impact type injury to the forehead and eyes. Medical staff recognized the severity of the situation and the child was sent to a hospital for further treatment.

According to a DPD press release, the child was in the care and custody of Rodriguez, the child’s father, at the time of the injury.

They felt that the father’s explanation did not match the severity of the injury.

Rodriguez currently has a bond set at $15,000.

DPD added that the child is expected to make a full recovery.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex McKay, 39, at his bond hearing on February 24, 2023
Headland murder suspect’s bond revoked after gruesome details emerge
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line
Spectators in a Geneva County courtroom view shooting video in this February 22, 2023 video.
Dramatic video shows murder suspect firing deadly shots
Justin Cordelro Britt, 34, is wanted for murder
Dothan murder suspect sought
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Methodist wants Harvest Church Dothan lawsuit tossed

Latest News

FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Food...
FDA’s tobacco unit pledges reset after criticism
Teach for America Alabama working to recruit, retain teachers in the classroom
Teach for America Alabama working to recruit, retain teachers in the classroom
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Dothan pastor admits guilt to drug and fraud charges
Talking 'The Price of Bureaucracy' with Dr. Michael C Threatt
Talking 'The Price of Bureaucracy' with Dr. Michael C Threatt