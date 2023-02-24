AL Severe Weather Awareness Holiday: Wiregrass Tax-Free Locations

By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey on Friday encouraged Alabamians to begin preparing for the upcoming tornado and hurricane seasons by participating in Alabama’s 12th annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

The tax free holiday will run from Friday, February 24 through Sunday, February 26, in accordance with the governor’s recently issued proclamation.

However not all cities are taking part in the holiday.

According to Governor Ivey’s proclamation, counties and municipalities, can chose to participate or not.

The ones that do, may join the state by removing their own local sales and use taxes from the same items during the same weekend.

For the full list of items that may be purchased tax-free during the holiday, please visit the link here.

Here’s a list of Wiregrass counties and cities participating in the Tax-Free Holiday:

  • Barbour County (Eufaula, Clio)
  • Geneva County limited (Hartford, Geneva City)
  • Coffee County (Daleville, Enterprise, New Brockton)
  • Covington County (Opp, Red Level)
  • Pike County (Troy, Brundidge)
  • Level Plains, Midland City, Newton (only cities in Dale County)
  • Headland (only city in Henry County)
  • Columbia (only city in Houston County)

For all other Alabama locations participating, visit this attached link.

