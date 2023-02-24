ADPH issue recall advisory for powdered infant formula

The contamination is linked to a material sourced from a third part supplier, according to Mead...
The contamination is linked to a material sourced from a third part supplier, according to Mead Johnson Nutrition’s investigation.(ADPH)
By Ty Storey
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Public Health have issued a recall advisory for a brand of powdered infant formula.

According to a release sent out on Friday, two batches of Reckitt-manufactured Enfamil ProSobee 12.9 oz Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula are being voluntarily recalled by Mead Johnson Nutrition due to a potential cross-contamination with Cronobacter, which could cause fatal infection in infants.

The contamination is linked to a material sourced from a third part supplier, according to Mead Johnson Nutrition’s investigation.

Additional identifiers for the affected products include:

  • Global Batch Codes: ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ
  • Universal Product Code: 30087124415
  • Expiration: “Use By Date” of “1 Mar 2024″

The additional identifiers can be found by looking at the scan code on the product’s label, or by finding the batch code and expiration date on the bottom of the product.

The ADPH WIC Program is notifying participants who may have been issued the potentially affected product. WIC participants (as well as non-WIC consumers) are encouraged to contact Mead Johnson Nutrition directly to follow the return process, but participants with immediate formula needs related to the recall can contact their local WIC clinic or the State WIC Office at 1-888-942-4673.

To contact Mead Johnson Nutrition to receive a replacement or refund, you can reach their customer service at 1-800-479-0551 or by emailing consumer.relations@rb.com.

ADPH are also advising parents and caregivers of infants who have used this formula and are concerned about the health of their children to contact their health care providers.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex McKay, 39, at his bond hearing on February 24, 2023
Headland murder suspect’s bond revoked after gruesome details emerge
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line
Spectators in a Geneva County courtroom view shooting video in this February 22, 2023 video.
Dramatic video shows murder suspect firing deadly shots
Justin Cordelro Britt, 34, is wanted for murder
Dothan murder suspect sought
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Methodist wants Harvest Church Dothan lawsuit tossed

Latest News

The curtains are rising on a new performing arts center at Enterprise State Community College.
Enterprise State Community College builds new performing arts center
Many Wiregrass residents are full from lunch after taking part in the 12th annual Spaghetti...
Turning pasta into family fun
The curtains are rising on a new performing arts center at Enterprise State Community College.
Enterprise State builds new performing arts center
WTVY Wx Logo
A Warm Weekend Ahead
Hundreds of spaghetti plates are sold to raise money for Family Fun Day.
Turning pasta into playtime with spaghetti fundraiser