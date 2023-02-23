Warm Stretch Continues

SYNOPSIS – Our pattern remains rather warm and humid for the next several days. A weak cold front Monday night will drop temperatures a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday, but we’ll quickly rebound. A stronger cold front looks to be on track for around Friday, March 3.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 84°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds light WSW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 83° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance at night. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 77° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 79° 5%

THU: Partly sunny, a stray shower. Low: 64° High: 83° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.