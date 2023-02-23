Warm Stretch Continues
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Our pattern remains rather warm and humid for the next several days. A weak cold front Monday night will drop temperatures a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday, but we’ll quickly rebound. A stronger cold front looks to be on track for around Friday, March 3.
TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 84°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds light WSW.
EXTENDED
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 83° 5%
SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 5%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance at night. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 77° 5%
WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 79° 5%
THU: Partly sunny, a stray shower. Low: 64° High: 83° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
