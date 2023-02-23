Teen killed in Pike County crash

By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An 18-year-old died Wednesday evening after a single-vehicle crash in Pike County.

According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at around 2 p.m. on Pike County Road 3304, about 2 miles south of Troy.

The teen was killed when his 2008 Nissan Altima left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.

The juvenile was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

Additional information is unavailable at this time as ALEA continues to investigate.

