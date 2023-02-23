Dothan murder suspect sought

Justin Cordelro Britt, 34, is wanted for murder
Justin Cordelro Britt, 34, is wanted for murder(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A murder suspect who has an extensive criminal history is sought by Dothan police in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred early Wednesday.

Dothan resident Justin Cordelro Britt, 34, is who investigators believe fired deadly shots along Monroe Street that took the life of 25-year-old Shamel Roscel Hagler. His body was found outside.

Court records show that Britt has previous arrests for weapons violations, illegal drugs, robbery, forgery, and obstructing justice.

This is not the first deadly shooting on Monroe Street.

Officers continue looking for those who shot 22-year-old Imari Tyquan Glanton 16 months ago.

Police don’t believe the shootings are connected and reveal no suspected motive in Hagler’s death.

Tips can be phoned to 334-793-7000 or 334-793-0215.

