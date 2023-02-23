State agencies submit budget proposals to lawmakers

By Erin Davis
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State agencies are asking lawmakers for millions of more dollars for their budgets. As federal pandemic dollars dry up, state leaders plan for future funding.

State Superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey requested about $984 million in new money for the department of education. Mainly for classrooms and new teachers.

“We do have those side issues,” said Mackey. “Inflation is absolutely eating us up on transportation, we have to buy tires for buses, and we run 83 million miles a year on our school buses. And that’s a lot of tires.”

The Education Trust Fund is $8.26 billion. There doesn’t seem to be an immediate concern about the size. This year the ETF has a surplus of money.

“We’ve been very, very careful in the way that we budgeted the past several sessions with all the money that’s coming into the state, we’ve not spent the cap for two years, we’ve spent well below the cap,” said Representative Danny Garrett, chair of the Ways and Means Education Committee.

The current general fund budget is $2.4 billion, and Senator Greg Albritton, chair of the general fund committee, is worried about how this adds up.

“I’m concerned with what the future may hold economically if we have a downturn,” he said.

Some of the increases requested include a $31 million increase for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a $95 million increase for the Alabama Department of Corrections, and an $84 million increase for the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

“When we’re looking at where we might be as far as next year or in two years, we’ve got to be cautious. We don’t want to get a difficult financial situation right now,” said Albritton.

Governor Kay Ivey still has to submit her budget proposal ahead of the March 7th legislation session.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line
A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night from 7-8.
Houston Academy mourns loss of student
Dothan shooting 02-22-2023
1 killed in late-night Dothan shooting
The teen was killed when his 2008 Nissan Altima left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.
Teen killed in Pike County crash
Source: WBRC video
Court evidence: Darius Miles texted UA basketball player Brandon Miller to bring him his gun

Latest News

The Deese family can be found selling Boston Butts and racks of ribs, as part of the 8th annual...
Selling smoked meat for a good cause
Justin Cordelro Britt, 34, of Dothan is currently wanted on one count of murder.
Dothan murder suspect sought
This is not Travis Ren Mattox’s first brush with the law. He was arrested on similar charges...
Police: Man yanks phone from terrified senior citizen, faces charges
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Methodist wants Harvest Church Dothan lawsuit tossed
Harvest Church expresses fears that denomination leadership would seize its sprawling Fortner...
Methodist wants Harvest Church Dothan lawsuit tossed