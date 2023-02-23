Seven of nine kids shot at Columbus gas station released from hospital, police say

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven of the nine children shot at a Columbus gas station last Friday have been released from local hospitals in the Fountain City.

However, police say they have not been able to contact the families of the other two victims.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Shell Gas Station on Warm Springs Road.

Victims of the shooting ranged from five years old to 17.

No arrests have been made in this shooting incident, but police say the shooting stemmed from an altercation at a nearby party that continued to the gas station.

Police say the five-year-old child was not a part of the group at the party and was at the station with a family member.

Law enforcement continues to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line
Spectators in a Geneva County courtroom view shooting video in this February 22, 2023 video.
Dramatic video shows murder suspect firing deadly shots
Justin Cordelro Britt, 34, is wanted for murder
Dothan murder suspect sought
The teen was killed when his 2008 Nissan Altima left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.
Teen killed in Pike County crash
Deadly distracted driving wreck
Former Ala. attorney sentenced in 2020 deadly distracted driving wreck

Latest News

Alex McKay, 39, at his bond hearing on February 24, 2023
Headland murder suspect’s bond revoked after gruesome details emerge
Celebrating Our People: Superintendent Rufus Lee
Celebrating Our People: Superintendent Rufus Lee
Save during Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday
Gov. Ivey awards funds to assist low-income residents with water bills
Vehicle booted in Midtown parking lot.
New State Senate bill would ban booting of vehicles in Georgia