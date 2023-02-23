Selling smoked meat for a good cause

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This may be the best opportunity to eat an excessive amount of barbecue and not feel bad about it.

In front of the Ollie’s parking lot, at 2214 Ross Clark Circle, you may see a tent surrounded by smokers through Saturday.

There, the Deese family can be found selling Boston Butts and racks of ribs, as part of the 8th annual Adam Deese Memorial Boston Butt Sale.

The Deese Family began the fundraiser in 2016 to honor the memory of their son, Adam, who was killed in a car accident.

“We just do it for the children and they just love it,” said Blue Deese, father of Adam and event coordinator. “It means a whole lot because the kids may get something that they probably didn’t ever have before. So, you better come get them while they are hot because they probably won’t last long.”

Butts can be purchased for $35 and a rack of ribs can be bought for $30, with the proceeds benefitting the Child Advocacy Center of Southeast Alabama.

They will sell through Saturday, or while supplies last. It is a first come, first serve basis. No pre-orders can be made.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.