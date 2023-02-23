Selling smoked meat for a good cause

Deese family will sell through Saturday or while supplies last.
Deese family will sell through Saturday or while supplies last.(WTVY)
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This may be the best opportunity to eat an excessive amount of barbecue and not feel bad about it.

In front of the Ollie’s parking lot, at 2214 Ross Clark Circle, you may see a tent surrounded by smokers through Saturday.

There, the Deese family can be found selling Boston Butts and racks of ribs, as part of the 8th annual Adam Deese Memorial Boston Butt Sale.

The Deese Family began the fundraiser in 2016 to honor the memory of their son, Adam, who was killed in a car accident.

“We just do it for the children and they just love it,” said Blue Deese, father of Adam and event coordinator. “It means a whole lot because the kids may get something that they probably didn’t ever have before. So, you better come get them while they are hot because they probably won’t last long.”

Butts can be purchased for $35 and a rack of ribs can be bought for $30, with the proceeds benefitting the Child Advocacy Center of Southeast Alabama.

They will sell through Saturday, or while supplies last. It is a first come, first serve basis. No pre-orders can be made.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line
A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night from 7-8.
Houston Academy mourns loss of student
Dothan shooting 02-22-2023
1 killed in late-night Dothan shooting
The teen was killed when his 2008 Nissan Altima left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.
Teen killed in Pike County crash
Source: WBRC video
Court evidence: Darius Miles texted UA basketball player Brandon Miller to bring him his gun

Latest News

Currently, the academy offers students six different programs including criminal justice,...
Dale County Schools cut ribbon on Bridge Academy
Josh Robertson was elevated to the permanent role during the February 22 meeting.
Daleville High principal named new Daleville City superintendent
Bridge Academy offers multiple dual enrollment programs for Dale County students.
Dale County Schools cut ribbon on Bridge Academy
Ashford Elementary 4th graders host BHM program for family and faculty.
Ashford Elementary students celebrate Black History Month with special program