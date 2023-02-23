Police: Man yanks phone from terrified senior citizen, faces charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man is behind bars because of what police describe as his violent outburst toward a relative.

Travis Ren Mattox, 30, faces Violation of an Elder Abuse Protection Order and Elder Abuse Second Degree charges following his arrest on Wednesday.

“Mattox entered the residence of a family member here in Dothan and began to express violent behavior towards the victim,” the Dothan Police Department said in a statement. “The victim attempted to call 911 but Mattox grabbed the victim and took the phone before destroying it.”

This is not Mattox’s first run in with the law related to these types of charges.

In September 2022, Mattox was also charged with Violation of Elder Abuse Protection Order and Elder Abuse Second Degree.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Seth Brooks filed a motion to revoke Mattox’s bond on those allegations, and District Judge Benjamin Lewis ordered him held without bond.

Court records reveal that Mattox’s arrest records date back to 2011 and include Domestic Violence, Possession of Controlled Substances, and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

