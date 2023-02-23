Police: Man yanks phone from terrified senior citizen, faces charges

This is not Travis Ren Maddox’s first brush with the law. He was arrested on similar charges only months ago.
Travis Maddox, 30, faces Violation of an Elder Abuse Protection Order and Elder Abuse Second...
Travis Maddox, 30, faces Violation of an Elder Abuse Protection Order and Elder Abuse Second Degree charges(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man is behind bars because of what police describe as his violent outburst toward a relative.

Travis Ren Mattox, 30, faces Violation of an Elder Abuse Protection Order and Elder Abuse Second Degree charges following his arrest on Wednesday.

“Mattox entered the residence of a family member here in Dothan and began to express violent behavior towards the victim,” the Dothan Police Department said in a statement. “The victim attempted to call 911 but Mattox grabbed the victim and took the phone before destroying it.”

This is not Mattox’s first run in with the law related to these types of charges.

In September 2022, Mattox was also charged with Violation of Elder Abuse Protection Order and Elder Abuse Second Degree.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Seth Brooks filed a motion to revoke Mattox’s bond on those allegations, and District Judge Benjamin Lewis ordered him held without bond.

Court records reveal that Mattox’s arrest records date back to 2011 and include Domestic Violence, Possession of Controlled Substances, and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line
A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night from 7-8.
Houston Academy mourns loss of student
Dothan shooting 02-22-2023
1 killed in late-night Dothan shooting
The teen was killed when his 2008 Nissan Altima left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.
Teen killed in Pike County crash
Source: WBRC video
Court evidence: Darius Miles texted UA basketball player Brandon Miller to bring him his gun

Latest News

Justin Cordelro Britt, 34, is wanted for murder
Dothan murder suspect sought
Color the Weather 02-23-23
Color the Weather 02-23-23
Spectators in a Geneva County courtroom view shooting video in this February 22, 2023 video.
Dramatic video shows murder suspect firing deadly shots
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton Weathercast February 23, 2023