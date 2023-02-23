Original 2007 iPhone sells for more than $63,000
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - A first-generation iPhone sold for more than $63,000 in an online auction over the weekend.
The selling price was more than a hundred times its original cost of $599 in 2007.
Officials said the box had never been opened.
The original iPhone offered early Apple adopters a 3.5-inch screen with a 2-megapixel camera, plus 4.8 gigabytes of storage.
It also offered internet capabilities and iTunes.
However, the phone did not have an Apple store and ran on a 2G network exclusive to AT&T.
The bidding started earlier this month at $2,500.
Another unopened first-generation iPhone sold for nearly $40,000 in October 2022.
