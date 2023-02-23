Inmate found dead at FCI Marianna

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An inmate was found dead at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Marianna in Marianna, according to a news release from the FCI Marianna.

Officials say inmate Stacy Keith Wisener was found unresponsive at the correctional institute on Wednesday around 12:20 p.m. FCI officials said staff immediately started life-saving measures and called EMS. Wisener was later pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

Officials said the FBI was notified and no staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Wisener was a 61-year-old male who was sentenced in the Northern District of Georgia to a 360-month sentence for Sexual Exploitation of Children and Unlawful Possession of Stolen Mail. He had been in custody at FCI Marianna since February 8, 2023.

FCI didn’t release information on how the inmate died.

FCI Marianna is a medium security facility and currently houses 1,010 male offenders.

