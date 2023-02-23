I See the 70′s!

SYNOPSIS - Warm pattern continues through the end of the week. We have a strong ridge keeping us from the arctic cold that is currently over the central part of the U.S. An isolated shower is possible today but our next best chance of rain will be next Monday night. Even then it will be minimal rainfall. Mostly dry and warm for the rest of the week!

TODAY - Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 8°. Winds SSW 10-20 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low near 67°. Winds SSW 5-10 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 84°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain early. Low: 57° High: 77° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 77° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 54° High: 78° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 3-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.