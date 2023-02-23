Dramatic video shows murder suspect firing deadly shots

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County deadly shooting related to an apparent love triangle was caught on camera and that dramatic video shown during a court hearing on Wednesday.

The expletive filled footage clearly depicts victim Tony Rudolph Dean driving to the home where a man apparently keeping company with his girlfriend shot him.

The video was recorded by a dash cam in Dean’s vehicle.

After reviewing it, Geneva County District Judge Stephen Smith ruled there is sufficient evidence to keep murder charges that Jason Kersey faces intact.

The January 12 shooting occurred in Piney Grove, a sparsely populated rural community near Samson, after Dean called the woman at the triangle’s center and told her he was on the way to Kersey’s home where she was visiting.

As remnants of deadly Alabama storms moved through, Dean was confronted by Kersey who appears to retrieve a gun that he twice fired.

While the footage does not show bullets striking Dean who remained in or near his truck, audio reveals that he told a passenger he had been shot.

Within moments, Dean became unresponsive and was pronounced dead at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva.

While the optics are perhaps damning for Kersey, it is unlikely he would have denied shooting Dean as two eyewitnesses look on.

While defense attorney Lee Knowles declined comment following the hearing, he could claim that Kersey feared for his life and seek acquittal under Alabama’s Stand Your Ground laws.

Also not commenting was Geneva County Assistant District Attorney Amanda Mock Smith.

Dean is jailed on $750,000 bond.

