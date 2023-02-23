Daleville High principal named new Daleville City superintendent

Josh Robertson was elevated to the permanent role during the February 22 meeting.
By Ty Storey
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Daleville Board of Education unanimously voted for their new Daleville City Schools Superintendent on Wednesday afternoon.

Josh Robertson, a Daleville native and serving in his ninth year as principal of Daleville High School, was elevated to the permanent role during the February 22 meeting.

Robertson was serving in the role at an interim capacity since early November, one week following the resignation of Dr. Lisa Stamps in October.

Originally, board members were expected to discuss their hiring plan process and interview amounts on Wednesday, this coming after a special meeting on January 4 when the board approved a timeline to find Stamps’ replacement.

That plan changed when board member Lynne McWilliams motioned to dispense further procedures in favor of a full appointment of Robertson. After a 15-minute executive session, that move was granted.

Robertson described himself as “overwhelmed and completely humbled” after the DBOE’s unanimous vote.

