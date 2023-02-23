Bright Athletes: Haley Jones

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Work-life balance is one of the toughest things a person has to manage.

Work-school balance may arguably be tougher.

Somehow, along Daleville Avenue, we find Haley Jones, who is doing everything she loves and not missing a beat.

“I think I balance everything I do well,” said Jones. “I do cheer and softball and a few other things like band, and I also keep my grades up so...”

Those “few other things” should not be overlooked. While playing softball, cheering, and marching in the band, she’s held the top GPA in the class of 2023 while also holding the Miss Daleville crown that she recently passed down.

“So, I started cheer I think when I was in like Kindergarten, but I started softball when I was in 7th grade,” explained Jones. “So managing it and being cheer captain and playing softball is just, hmm...”

“She is a great student athlete for our school, she’s a great role model out here on the softball field, she is the model athlete,” said Coach Tanner Harris. “Very coachable, she always works hard, has done many things she’s never done before for us and done at a 100 miles an hour for us.”

Talk about taking on a task.

As Haley mentioned, she’s been on the softball field since 7th grade, and just as her senior year approaches, she was approached with a new role.

“She’s going to be playing second base, catching a bit, and even pitching, and that’s something new,” said Harris. “She’s never pitched before. This is my first year with them, so I told her when I got here ‘I need you to learn how to pitch.’

“She said ‘absolutely.’ She was nervous, but goes out there and learns. She’s a solid hitter for us, I expect her to have a really good year. She has really good speed on the bases, and I’m excited to use her in many different ways.”

“I think I set my priorities first, so I know that grades come first,” said Jones. “I know that when softball practice comes, it’s time to focus on softball then, and after I just do my homework and go to sleep.”

The Lady Warhawks will surely miss the bright star on their roster. After graduation this year, she plans to stay in-state and further her education.

“I plan to go to Auburn and major in nursing,” explained Jones. “I hope I get to go there, because I love Auburn and I’m ready to go there.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.