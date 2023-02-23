Ashford Elementary students celebrate Black History Month with special program

Ashford Elementary School celebrates Black History Month
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - While Black History Month is coming to an end, the celebration at Ashford Elementary is just getting started.

The 4th graders at AES hosted a Black History Month program Thursday morning, singing songs and teaching students, faculty, and family about the most influential African Americans in American history.

“I said, ‘we can put on a program if y’all want to,’ and they were very excited about that,” said Patricia Freeman, a 4th grade teacher at AES.

In addition to the program, former News4 anchor Reginald Jones, was brought in to be the guest speaker.

“It’s an extreme pleasure to be able to come and give back to the community in this type of way,” said Jones. “I think it is vitally important for young people to realize that African Americans have made great contributions to our country. Participating in a program like this kind of solidifies that.”

By the end of the program, the students stole the show, earning a massive ovation from the crowd.

“I was amazed,” said Freeman. “They were so nervous and scared, but I said, ‘boys and girls, you can do this. Just put your heart into it.’”

“They got up here and I was just amazed with the well-done job that they did.”

Freeman says the students took nearly a month to research and practice for the program.

