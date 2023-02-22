Unseasonably Warm Stretch

SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably warm weather continue with highs in the 80s for the next several days. We’ll see a few more clouds for Thursday, with a few stray light showers possible, but overall rain chances remain minimal through much of next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 68°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray showers. High near 84°. Winds SW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 63° High: 83° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 82° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance at night. Low: 62° High: 82° 20%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 77° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 77° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 4-5 feet.

