Train crash causes road closure in Banks

ALEA says the north and south bound lanes are closed for an undetermined amount of time.
ALEA says the north and south bound lanes are closed for an undetermined amount of time.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANKS, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle and a train that occurred at approximately 12:06 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, has caused a road closure.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers, both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 29 near Alabama 93, in Pike County are closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

