‘There aren’t many words that can explain how distraught I would be’: BSC student responds to upcoming decision on potential school closure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As applications continue to go into Birmingham Southern College (BSC), many are trying to make sure the school stays alive. Alabama State Representative Juandalynn Gavan hosted a town hall at A.H. Park High school Tuesday night to hear the concerns of community members, students, alumni, and faculty and staff of the college.

The $37.5 million that the school is asking for from the state is supposed to help bridge the gap needed to fundraise to keep the school afloat for years to come.

While some went up Tuesday night to say the school has a spotted past and it’s removal will not hurt Birmingham’s west side property value, most who spoke said the school is a staple in the community and has inspired them to become better agents for change in Alabama and beyond.

Several students say it has shaped them in a way that can’t be found anywhere else.

“The opportunities that Birmingham Southern gives you... cheer is fun at school and all these things are fun, but they’re giving me life lessons and building me up to be a better leader, a better person. I’m math education, so I want to teach in Birmingham schools,” said Alyssa Elliott, a current student at Birmingham Southern College.

Another student shared how they would feel if the school did have to close this fall because of lack of funds.

“I love it, I love the campus, I love the school and I love what they have to offer. So I don’t know, there aren’t many words I can put out there that would explain how distraught I would be. Our professors put so much into us, and it’s not just the professors. We give to the community but they [also] give back to us,” said Zoe McCrear, a current student.

Because BSC is a private college, some people against the decision to get public funds from the state said the school should be able to raise their own money. Gavan said elected officials will take this feedback as they head into legislative session in just a couple of weeks.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.