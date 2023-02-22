Recapping the 2023 South Regional Tournament

By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - An exciting day in Montgomery on Tuesday for a few Wiregrass schools as they advance to the State Finals tournament in Birmingham next week.

WATCH ABOVE: News4′s Nick Brooks has all the highlights and reaction you may have missed.

