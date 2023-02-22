Recapping the 2023 South Regional Tournament

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - An exciting day in Montgomery on Tuesday for a few Wiregrass schools as they advance to the State Finals tournament in Birmingham next week.

WATCH ABOVE: News4′s Nick Brooks has all the highlights and reaction you may have missed.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.