Police: Girl, 7, stabbed multiple times by grandmother

Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (News 12) - A 7-year-old New York girl is fighting for her life after police say she was stabbed multiple times by her grandmother.

Police say the incident took place around 8 a.m. Tuesday in a Bronx home. When officers arrived, they found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The girl’s grandmother is in custody at a hospital, where she will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. No charges have been filed at this time.

