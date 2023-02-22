Opp High School undergoing renovations

Front entrance renovation underway
Front entrance renovation underway(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - Opp High School is getting a face-lift. The new renovation will not only add to the 60-plus-year-old building, but it will enhance the safety of the school.

Opp City Schools Superintendent Michael Smithart said they are bringing the office out front and putting it on ground level, as well as adding a secure corridor for entry. He said the current system of having visitors and students go up a set of stairs limits access.

The new entrance will create more room for students and allow the old office to transform into a new career and counseling center.

Smithart said the $2 million renovation is purely precautionary.

“The climate that we are in now, I don’t think there’s any way to compromise your thoughts on safety,” said Smithart.

Education before and during the renovation was never compromised.

“It’s a great community, and it’s a great school system, and I’m very fortunate to be a part of it. I think in the last report card, just for instance, we were the 19th highest rated district in the state,” said Smithart.

The renovation is expected to be completed by December.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headland Murder
Suspect and victim identified in Headland stabbing death
Max Whittaker, former Geneva County head football coach, passed away on Sunday.
Wiregrass mourns the loss of former Geneva County football coach
Alex McKay (pictured) is charged with the murder of his mother.
Bond set for Headland murder suspect
Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later
Missing Auburn University student’s remains identified 47 years later
Mardi Gras
Dothan Mardi Gras parade photos

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Court evidence: Darius Miles texted UA basketball player Brandon Miller to bring him his gun
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter’s pastor says former president is “doing well”
New Clark County foster care funding will go to some families but not all just yet
State representative pre-files bill on parental rights
Profit
Water World posts profit for second year straight