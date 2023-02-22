Houston County Sheriff’s Office relocating

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office
The Houston County Sheriff's Office
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office will be relocating to a new building in Downtown Dothan.

According to a release from the office of Donald J. Valenza, Houston County Sheriff, at close of business Friday, February 24, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office located at 144 N. Oates St. will be closed.

The new office is located at 411 N. Foster St. (beside the Administration Building)

They will begin transitioning into their new building on Monday, February 27 and Tuesday, February 28.

The Sheriff’s Office added that even though the building will be open, they will not be issuing pistol permits until Wednesday, March 1.

If you need a copy of a report for the purposes of signing a warrant, please go to the clerk’s office in the Houston County Courthouse.

Please contact Houston County Communications at 334-677-4808 for any additional needs.

