Houston Academy mourns loss of student

A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night from 7-8.(Houston Academy)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston Academy mourns the loss of Shereen Yunis and her father Dr. Nidal Yunis.

The school is hosting a candlelight vigil at the HA Amphitheater Wednesday night at 7 pm.

The school asks that you keep the Yunis family in your thoughts and prayers.

