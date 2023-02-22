Houston Academy mourns loss of student
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston Academy mourns the loss of Shereen Yunis and her father Dr. Nidal Yunis.
The school is hosting a candlelight vigil at the HA Amphitheater Wednesday night at 7 pm.
The school asks that you keep the Yunis family in your thoughts and prayers.
