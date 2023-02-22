Geneva County girls sneaks by Abbeville to earn Regional title

The Lady Bulldogs get the win over the Lady Yellow Jackets 49-41, and are Birmingham bound for the first time since 2017.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Lady Bulldogs get the win over the Lady Yellow Jackets 49-41, and are Birmingham bound for the first time since 2017.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headland Murder
Suspect and victim identified in Headland stabbing death
Max Whittaker, former Geneva County head football coach, passed away on Sunday.
Wiregrass mourns the loss of former Geneva County football coach
Alex McKay (pictured) is charged with the murder of his mother.
Bond set for Headland murder suspect
Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later
Missing Auburn University student’s remains identified 47 years later
Mardi Gras
Dothan Mardi Gras parade photos

Latest News

An 18 point 4th period helps the Lady Bulldogs defeat the Lady Raiders, 42-24.
Pike County win Wiregrass battle with Houston Academy to advance to B’ham
An 18 point 4th period helps the Lady Bulldogs defeat the Lady Raiders, 42-24.
Pike County win Wiregrass battle with Houston Academy to advance to B'ham
Ariton fought until the very end, but it's not enough as the boys fall to St. Luke's in a claw...
Purple Cats fall 54-38
Ariton fought until the very end, but it's not enough as the boys fall to St. Luke's in a claw...
Purple Cats fall 54-38