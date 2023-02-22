Geneva County girls sneaks by Abbeville to earn Regional title
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Lady Bulldogs get the win over the Lady Yellow Jackets 49-41, and are Birmingham bound for the first time since 2017.
