Enterprise enters next phase of repaving project

City engineers are working alongside Wiregrass Construction Company to finish the over $10 million project.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise is entering the next phase of their two year repaving project.

So far, they have repaved hundreds of miles of streets. Now, they are in phase 3B and have a little over 30 areas left to complete.

The city engineers are working alongside Wiregrass Construction Company to finish the over $10 million project.

The purpose is to help the people of Enterprise ride a little easier.

“They’re happy to see that the roads are being paved, that there’s a nice street to be driven down,” Chief Engineer for the city of Enterprise Barry Mott told News4. “I will tell the public to be conscience that there are workers out and to be patient with us. The only way to pave these roads is to put machinery on them and get them paved.”

Mott expects phase 3B to be completed by this summer.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headland Murder
Suspect and victim identified in Headland stabbing death
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Henry County crash near Barbour County line
Alex McKay (pictured) is charged with the murder of his mother.
Bond set for Headland murder suspect
A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night from 7-8.
Houston Academy mourns loss of student
Dothan shooting 02-22-2023
1 killed in late-night Dothan shooting

Latest News

The city of Enterprise is helping small business owners jumpstart their dreams.
Downtown Enterprise to offer incubator space
City engineers are working alongside Wiregrass Construction Company to finish the over $10...
City of Enterprise continues repaving project
A bizarre shooting in a love triangle is caught on dramatic and incriminating video.
Shooting in Samson murder case caught on cam
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college...
Attorney representing UA basketball player Brandon Miller releases statement