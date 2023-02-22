Enterprise enters next phase of repaving project

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise is entering the next phase of their two year repaving project.

So far, they have repaved hundreds of miles of streets. Now, they are in phase 3B and have a little over 30 areas left to complete.

The city engineers are working alongside Wiregrass Construction Company to finish the over $10 million project.

The purpose is to help the people of Enterprise ride a little easier.

“They’re happy to see that the roads are being paved, that there’s a nice street to be driven down,” Chief Engineer for the city of Enterprise Barry Mott told News4. “I will tell the public to be conscience that there are workers out and to be patient with us. The only way to pave these roads is to put machinery on them and get them paved.”

Mott expects phase 3B to be completed by this summer.

