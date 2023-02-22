Dry and warm today

SYNOPSIS - The ridge of high pressure continues to sit over the Gulf of Mexico keeping us warm and breezy. Today we will see highs in the lower 80s across the area with breezy conditions. Tomorrow a small chance of a few showers across the area with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. We will remain warm this weekend but a weak cold front will move in early next week and bring a little relief from the heat.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds S 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low near 66°. Winds S 5-10 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 84°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 67° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 82° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain early. Low: 57° High: 77° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 76° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 54° High: 78° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

