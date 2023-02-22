Downtown Enterprise to offer incubator space for small businesses

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting a small business isn’t easy, especially when you don’t know if anybody is going to purchase your product.

But what if you could try it out for 90 days and only pay $50 a month for rent?

That is exactly what Main Street Enterprise will be offering entrepreneurs to help them jumpstart their dreams—in the form of a shipping container.

“There is A/C, electricity, and lights, adjustable shelves, and a built in custom countertop,” executive director of Main Street Enterprise Mariah Montgomery explained.

The kickstart plan for local business to sell their product wouldn’t be a possibility without Main Street Alabama.

“It was their idea to have a pop-up shop, in the downtowns, and it’s very specific to the downtown district, but it’s a unique opportunity and I’m just really glad that they chose us,” Montgomery said.

An opportunity that has a positive track record.

“They’ve done this before in Heflin and Jasper, Alabama,” Montgomery said.

She is proud to keep the momentum going in the City of Progress.

“It really shows that Main Street Alabama sees growth here in Enterprise,” Montgomery added. “It shows that they believe this is something our community would support.”

If you’re on the edge of starting a small business, this opportunity might just push you over.

“Especially with $50 a month being that rent, that’s just not something that comes around everyday,” Montgomery noted. “And with downtown really being the heart of our city, so if there was ever a time to try it, take the leap and fill out that application.”

Applications will be open once the incubator is placed. They hope to have it ready by spring.

