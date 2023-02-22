Alabama State Nurses Association requests funding for retention, recruitment of nurses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama State Nurses Association (ASNA) is calling on lawmakers who control ARPA funds to hire more nurses and keep hospitals staffed.

ASNA Director Dr. Laura Hart said one-third of nurses will leave the profession within the first two years and if they choose to stay, a majority will pursue travel nursing for better pay.

“We need to be able to keep them recruited here, working here as permanent full-time staff so the people in Alabama can have quality health care in the hospital systems,” Hart said.

A new survey conducted among 3,500 nurses found that insufficient staffing, undervaluing and underpayment were the main concerns nurses have about the profession in the state of Alabama. Dr. Hart said this is causing nurses to leave the state to pursue their careers.

“All the states that surround us have, what is considered, better working environments and they have higher pay,” Hart said. “So our nurses simply have to cross the skip across the border to work for better pay and what they consider better conditions.”

The Alabama Hospital Association (ALAHA) is requesting funding to prevent the closure of rural hospitals, citing a $1 billion shortfall due to increased wages. Dr. Hart said this is not a sustainable nurse staffing solution if retention continues to be ignored.

ASNA is requesting that 50% of that additional funding requested by ALAHA be used specifically for retaining full-time nurses in the state.

“I hope that we can all come together, all of the organizations that represent health care, and that nursing will be included at the table to come up with a solution to this problem, that we can create a sustainable solution for keeping our hospitals open and giving care the patients in Alabama,” she said.

The letter submitted to the committee states that without nurses, hospitals would cease to function.

